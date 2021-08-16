BORA One Day Trading Volume Tops $23.09 Million (BORA)

BORA (CURRENCY:BORA) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 16th. One BORA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000464 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BORA has a market cap of $183.50 million and approximately $23.09 million worth of BORA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BORA has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00063951 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003258 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00017194 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $434.64 or 0.00937926 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.42 or 0.00110961 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00047768 BTC.

BORA Coin Profile

BORA (CRYPTO:BORA) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 2nd, 2018. BORA’s total supply is 1,205,750,000 coins and its circulating supply is 853,244,247 coins. The Reddit community for BORA is https://reddit.com/r/Bora_Ecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BORA’s official Twitter account is @bora_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BORA is medium.com/boraecosystem . The official website for BORA is boraecosystem.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BORA ISLAND is a decentralized entertainment platform focused on distributing digital contents and providing incentives to the participants.BORA is an ERC20 token that serves as the ecosystem's currency. “

Buying and Selling BORA

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BORA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BORA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BORA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

