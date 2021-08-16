Boson Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $55.54 Million (BOSON)

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. Over the last seven days, Boson Protocol has traded up 66% against the US dollar. Boson Protocol has a market capitalization of $55.54 million and $2.63 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Boson Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.43 or 0.00003010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $211.17 or 0.00444349 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003319 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00012287 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 61.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $840.48 or 0.01768576 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Boson Protocol Profile

Boson Protocol (BOSON) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,827,239 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Boson Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boson Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Boson Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

