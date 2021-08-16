Brave Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 10,000 Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WKHS. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Workhorse Group by 263.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 821,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,252,000 after buying an additional 595,380 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $652,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,503,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 903.5% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 273.1% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. 37.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Workhorse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group from $13.00 to $8.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Workhorse Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.88.

NASDAQ:WKHS opened at $9.41 on Monday. Workhorse Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.07 and a 12 month high of $42.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 24.88 and a current ratio of 24.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.97.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.16). Workhorse Group had a net margin of 1,095.71% and a negative return on equity of 100.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 million. Workhorse Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1233.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

