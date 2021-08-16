Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BNTGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brenntag from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Baader Bank cut shares of Brenntag from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.

BNTGY stock opened at $20.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.29. Brenntag has a fifty-two week low of $12.14 and a fifty-two week high of $20.58. The company has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.214 per share. This is a boost from Brenntag’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. Brenntag’s payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. The Brenntag Essentials segment markets a portfolio of process chemicals to the industries and applications. The Brenntag Specialties segment focuses on selling ingredients and value-added services to the selected industries Nutrition, Pharma, Personal Care/HI&I(Home, Industrial & Institutional), Material Science (Coatings & Constructions, Polymers, Rubber), Water Treatment and Lubricants.

