Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) Short Interest Update

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a decrease of 66.3% from the July 15th total of 66,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 225.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNTGF remained flat at $$99.00 during midday trading on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.33. Brenntag has a twelve month low of $59.64 and a twelve month high of $99.10.

Separately, DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

