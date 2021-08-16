Brent Woodford Sells 8,000 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

DIS opened at $181.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $329.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 296.85, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $117.23 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $176.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Fosse Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fosse Capital Partners LLP now owns 246,003 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $43,240,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 14,028 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,466,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 33.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,768,027 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $310,766,000 after acquiring an additional 440,958 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,011 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 14,478 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

