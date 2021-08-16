Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Bridgestone from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

OTCMKTS BRDCY opened at $23.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.42. Bridgestone has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $23.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.38.

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bridgestone had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bridgestone will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bridgestone Company Profile

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. It operates through two segments, Tires and Diversified Products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and mining vehicles, industrial machinery, agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, etc.; automotive parts; retreading materials and services; automotive maintenance and repair services; tire raw materials; and other tire-related products.

