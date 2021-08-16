Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. operates as a holding company for Bridgewater Bank which provides personal and commercial banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs and high-net-worth individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market savings, certificates of deposit accounts; bridge, home equity, residential interim construction, lot, construction, commercial real estate, long term multi-family, working capital, letters of credit and executive lines of credit options and debit and credit cards. Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota. “

Shares of NASDAQ:BWB opened at $15.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $449.85 million, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Bridgewater Bancshares has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $18.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.39.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 26.94%. Equities research analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Todd B. Urness purchased 4,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.34 per share, for a total transaction of $71,180.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,090,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,917,558.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 20.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BWB. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 3.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 0.7% during the second quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 217,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

