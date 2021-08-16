Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) Receives $18.29 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.29.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Bright Health Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bright Health Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Bright Health Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other news, Director Manuel Kadre purchased 6,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.43 per share, with a total value of $56,152.23. Following the purchase, the director now owns 56,661 shares in the company, valued at $477,652.23. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell acquired 1,944,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $34,999,992.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 2,001,105 shares of company stock worth $35,488,644 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $191,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $486,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Bright Health Group in the second quarter worth approximately $590,000. 35.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHG stock opened at $8.40 on Friday. Bright Health Group has a 52-week low of $7.98 and a 52-week high of $17.93.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.12). On average, research analysts forecast that Bright Health Group will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bright Health Group

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

