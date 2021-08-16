BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Sets New 12-Month High at $26.98

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.98 and last traded at $26.98, with a volume of 310416 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.73.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BSIG shares. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.08.

The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.10.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $133.30 million for the quarter. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 127.04% and a return on equity of 29.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is 2.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 59.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 122,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 57.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile (NYSE:BSIG)

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

