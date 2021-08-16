Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 21.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,495 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BMY. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.83.

BMY traded up $0.91 on Monday, hitting $68.42. 165,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,837,125. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.74, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $56.75 and a twelve month high of $69.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. On average, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.43%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

