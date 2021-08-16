Brokerages Anticipate NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $180.29 Million

Equities research analysts expect that NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) will post sales of $180.29 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for NV5 Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $187.00 million and the lowest is $173.57 million. NV5 Global posted sales of $169.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NV5 Global will report full-year sales of $704.60 million for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $747.78 million, with estimates ranging from $736.55 million to $759.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NV5 Global.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.35. NV5 Global had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 12.87%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVEE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of NV5 Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, NV5 Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.75.

In other NV5 Global news, Director William D. Pruitt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total transaction of $183,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Tong sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total transaction of $233,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,737 shares of company stock worth $4,987,061. 17.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVEE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in NV5 Global during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in NV5 Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NV5 Global during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NV5 Global during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NV5 Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. 58.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NV5 Global stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $97.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,534. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.64. NV5 Global has a one year low of $47.78 and a one year high of $109.39.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

