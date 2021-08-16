Brokerages Anticipate Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) to Post $0.12 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) will report earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ribbon Communications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. Ribbon Communications reported earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will report full year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ribbon Communications.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.09. Ribbon Communications had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 24.01%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RBBN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Ribbon Communications from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,683,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,808,000 after acquiring an additional 683,111 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 39.5% in the first quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,371,832 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,472,000 after purchasing an additional 670,987 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 10.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,732,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $55,272,000 after purchasing an additional 616,448 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 592.6% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 355,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after buying an additional 304,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 6.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,560,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,707,000 after buying an additional 285,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBBN opened at $7.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.09. Ribbon Communications has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $11.25.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

