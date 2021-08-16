Brokerages Anticipate The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to Post $1.20 EPS

Equities research analysts expect The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to post $1.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for The Southern’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.16. The Southern posted earnings of $1.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Southern will report full-year earnings of $3.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.41. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.63. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Southern.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Southern from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.85.

In other The Southern news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $112,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $452,270.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,814,830.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,250 shares of company stock worth $725,190. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of The Southern by 201.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,507,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,209,000 after buying an additional 1,007,931 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of The Southern by 430.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 23,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 19,118 shares during the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $303,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of The Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in The Southern by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SO stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.53. 3,630,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,276,570. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The Southern has a 1-year low of $51.22 and a 1-year high of $66.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.05. The company has a market capitalization of $69.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.23%.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

