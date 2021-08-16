Brokerages Anticipate TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $81.30 Million

Equities analysts expect TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) to report $81.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $82.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $80.10 million. TriCo Bancshares posted sales of $78.59 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will report full-year sales of $325.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $320.70 million to $329.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $374.40 million, with estimates ranging from $357.20 million to $391.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TriCo Bancshares.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.02. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 30.95% and a return on equity of 11.06%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TCBK shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in TriCo Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

TCBK traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.59. 105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,253. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.71. TriCo Bancshares has a twelve month low of $23.38 and a twelve month high of $51.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

