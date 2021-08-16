Brokerages Expect Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Will Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the lowest is $0.80. Edgewell Personal Care reported earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full year earnings of $2.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $2.87. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Edgewell Personal Care.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $573.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.56 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 9.78%. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EPC. Raymond James began coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edgewell Personal Care currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 20.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the first quarter worth about $94,000. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EPC opened at $44.49 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.12. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12-month low of $25.50 and a 12-month high of $46.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edgewell Personal Care (EPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.