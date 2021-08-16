Brokerages Expect Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Will Post Earnings of $3.15 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) will post earnings of $3.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Huntington Ingalls Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.44 and the lowest is $2.78. Huntington Ingalls Industries reported earnings per share of $5.45 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will report full-year earnings of $13.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.10 to $13.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $14.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.12 to $15.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Huntington Ingalls Industries.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.29.

In other news, Director Philip M. Bilden sold 15,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.60, for a total transaction of $3,440,038.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,419 shares in the company, valued at $526,374.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $108,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,331,407.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,684 shares of company stock worth $3,628,113 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HII. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 26,406.7% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 967,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after buying an additional 963,845 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 27.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,391,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $903,920,000 after buying an additional 935,704 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 64.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 581,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $119,626,000 after acquiring an additional 228,538 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,608,513 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $971,243,000 after acquiring an additional 180,474 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,065,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HII stock traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $205.75. The stock had a trading volume of 160,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,275. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $208.55. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a one year low of $136.44 and a one year high of $224.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.60%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

