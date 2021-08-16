Brokerages Expect Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $104.60 Million

Analysts expect Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) to post $104.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Perion Network’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $108.79 million and the lowest is $98.00 million. Perion Network reported sales of $83.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perion Network will report full-year sales of $425.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $423.49 million to $427.16 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $507.42 million, with estimates ranging from $506.00 million to $508.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Perion Network.

Get Perion Network alerts:

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Perion Network had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 9.92%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PERI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Perion Network from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Perion Network from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Perion Network from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Perion Network from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PERI. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,262,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,799,000 after buying an additional 223,051 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the 1st quarter worth $1,325,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the 1st quarter worth $716,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Perion Network by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. 39.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perion Network stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.20. The company had a trading volume of 403,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,359. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.59. Perion Network has a fifty-two week low of $5.79 and a fifty-two week high of $28.32.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perion Network (PERI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.