Brokerages Expect The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Will Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) will announce $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for The Hackett Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. The Hackett Group posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The Hackett Group will report full year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.21 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Hackett Group.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.15. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 17.54%.

HCKT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of The Hackett Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Hackett Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its position in The Hackett Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,681,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,318,000 after buying an additional 47,272 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in The Hackett Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,657,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,874,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,609,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,999,000 after purchasing an additional 25,194 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,023,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,771,000 after purchasing an additional 11,415 shares during the period. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 454,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,443,000 after purchasing an additional 26,439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

The Hackett Group stock opened at $18.68 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.89. The stock has a market cap of $556.91 million, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.69. The Hackett Group has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $19.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.24%.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

