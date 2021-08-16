Brokerages Set Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Price Target at $13.30

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.65.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised Davide Campari-Milano from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

OTCMKTS DVDCF opened at $14.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.61. Davide Campari-Milano has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $14.40.

Davide Campari-Milano NV is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through its geographic segments: the Americas; Southern Europe; Middle East and Africa; Northern, Central and Eastern Europe; Asia-Pacific. Its product offerings include aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, and sparkling and still wines under internation brands which include Campari, Aperol, Sky Vodka, Wild Turkey, Appleton Estate, Grand Marnier, and Wray and Nephew.

