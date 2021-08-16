Brokerages Set Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Price Target at $105.00

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.00.

FMX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMX. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 68.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 144.4% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMX opened at $87.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.04. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $89.35.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

