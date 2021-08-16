Brokerages Set Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RB) Target Price at GBX 7,333.64

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Strong Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 7,333.64 ($95.81).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,100 ($92.76) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays set a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,050 ($79.04) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,870 ($102.82) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($111.05) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6,356.14. The firm has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

