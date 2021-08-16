Brokerages Set Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RB) Target Price at GBX 7,333.64

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Strong Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 7,333.64 ($95.81).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,100 ($92.76) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays set a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,050 ($79.04) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,870 ($102.82) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($111.05) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6,356.14. The firm has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

