Brokerages Set The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Price Target at $36.20

Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.20.

A number of research firms have commented on CC. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Chemours from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on The Chemours in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Chemours from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Argus raised The Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Get The Chemours alerts:

NYSE:CC opened at $34.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.10. The Chemours has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $38.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.20.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. The Chemours had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 61.31%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Chemours will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.51%.

In other news, SVP Alvenia Scarborough sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total transaction of $102,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise Dignam sold 5,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $188,634.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,005 shares of company stock valued at $1,638,024. 2.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new stake in The Chemours in the 1st quarter valued at $4,351,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in The Chemours by 19.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 6,181 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in The Chemours by 2.2% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 61,220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Chemours during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,331,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Chemours by 146.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 57,966 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 34,418 shares during the period. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for The Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.