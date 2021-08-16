Brokerages Set Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Target Price at $16.00

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

VKTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Viking Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 18th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

VKTX opened at $5.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.01. The firm has a market cap of $462.10 million, a PE ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.84. Viking Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $10.09.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew W. Foehr acquired 20,000 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $113,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 66,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,962.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 5.7% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 33,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 5.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 2.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 150,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 2.0% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 156,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 49.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRÃ), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

