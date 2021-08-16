Brokers Issue Forecasts for Integral Ad Science Holding Corp.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:IAS)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Integral Ad Science’s FY2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Raymond James began coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Integral Ad Science from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Shares of IAS stock opened at $18.21 on Monday. Integral Ad Science has a 12 month low of $16.23 and a 12 month high of $22.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAS. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new position in Integral Ad Science during the second quarter worth $207,571,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Integral Ad Science during the second quarter worth $29,841,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Integral Ad Science during the second quarter worth $22,722,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Integral Ad Science during the second quarter worth $8,232,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Integral Ad Science during the second quarter worth $5,146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

