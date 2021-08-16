Brokers Issue Forecasts for Pason Systems Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:PSI)

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Pason Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Colman now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.05. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Pason Systems’ FY2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Get Pason Systems alerts:

PSI has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares lowered shares of Pason Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Pason Systems to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Pason Systems to an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.50.

Shares of PSI stock opened at C$8.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$725.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$8.59. Pason Systems has a 1-year low of C$4.74 and a 1-year high of C$10.50.

About Pason Systems

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in North America and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and Daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

Featured Article: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Pason Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pason Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.