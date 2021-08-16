Brokers Offer Predictions for IMV Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMV)

IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) – Raymond James lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for IMV in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James analyst D. Novak now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.15). Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for IMV’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Get IMV alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of IMV in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of IMV in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1.38 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. IMV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.22.

Shares of IMV opened at $1.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a current ratio of 6.65. IMV has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $5.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $132.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.52.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. IMV had a negative net margin of 11,386.18% and a negative return on equity of 90.72%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMV. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMV in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMV in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in IMV during the second quarter worth $88,000. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in IMV by 85.2% during the second quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 43,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in IMV by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 148,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 7,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

About IMV

IMV Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases using its DPX delivery technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac), a T cell therapy, which is in three Phase II clinical trials across 6 different cancer indications with and without Merck's Keytruda; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer, and recurrent and refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma.

Recommended Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for IMV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.