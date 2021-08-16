Brokers Set Expectations for Savaria Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:SIS)

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Savaria in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.77. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.50 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SIS. TD Securities boosted their target price on Savaria from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Savaria from C$22.00 to C$23.50 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Savaria from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Savaria from C$20.50 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Laurentian boosted their target price on Savaria from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday.

Shares of SIS opened at C$20.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.35. Savaria has a 52-week low of C$13.04 and a 52-week high of C$21.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$20.31.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.62%.

In other Savaria news, Director Sylvain Dumoulin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.50, for a total value of C$102,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,845,000. Also, Senior Officer Alexandre Bourassa sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.28, for a total value of C$337,985.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$405,574.

Savaria Company Profile

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

