Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Parkside Investments LLC

Parkside Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 5.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 151,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,561 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management comprises 1.5% of Parkside Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $7,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,455,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,354,559,000 after purchasing an additional 910,856 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 24.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,275,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,357,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706,808 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 19.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,722,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $966,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540,699 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 43.9% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,694,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 7.9% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,902,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $453,833,000 after purchasing an additional 653,222 shares in the last quarter. 59.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Brookfield Asset Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.27.

Shares of BAM stock opened at $56.68 on Monday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.09 and a 12 month high of $57.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 1.25.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.26). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 2.43%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is -200.00%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

