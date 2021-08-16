Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Price Target Raised to C$61.00

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$57.00 to C$61.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

BAM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.27.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE BAM opened at $56.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $92.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.87. Brookfield Asset Management has a 52-week low of $29.09 and a 52-week high of $57.83.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.26). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 590.5% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. 59.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.