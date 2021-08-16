Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is an asset manager. Focused on property, power and infrastructure assets, the company has assets under management and is co-listed on the New York and Toronto Stock Exchanges under the symbol BAM. At Brookfield they continually strive to ensure that they have sound corporate governance practices to maintain investor confidence in the way in which they do business. To ensure it communicates with there practices and commitment to strong corporate governance, they are proud to share with its Statement of Corporate Governance, Corporate Disclosure Policy, Code of Business Conduct and Ethics and other related information on its corporate governance initiatives and practices. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BAM. Citigroup assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.27.

BAM stock opened at $56.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1 year low of $29.09 and a 1 year high of $57.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.87.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.26). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 2.43%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -200.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 1,323,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,563,000 after buying an additional 16,685 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 45,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 149.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 164,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,366,000 after purchasing an additional 98,274 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 11,345 shares during the last quarter. 59.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

