Brookfield Asset Management’s (BAM.A) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

CIBC reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A) (NYSE:BAM) in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$81.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management to C$76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Tudor Pickering restated a buy rating and set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$68.33.

TSE BAM.A opened at C$70.97 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12 month low of C$38.77 and a 12 month high of C$72.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$116.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$64.44.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

