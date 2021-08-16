Bruce M. Lisman Buys 500 Shares of CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Stock

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Director Bruce M. Lisman purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.90 per share, for a total transaction of $15,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

CIR stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.56. The company had a trading volume of 110,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,495. The stock has a market cap of $639.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.43. CIRCOR International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.75 and a 12 month high of $43.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.08.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 12.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CIRCOR International, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CIRCOR International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in CIRCOR International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in CIRCOR International by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in CIRCOR International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in CIRCOR International by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

