Bruce M. Lisman Buys 500 Shares of CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Stock

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Director Bruce M. Lisman purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.90 per share, for a total transaction of $15,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
CIR stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.56. The company had a trading volume of 110,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,495. The stock has a market cap of $639.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.43. CIRCOR International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.75 and a 12 month high of $43.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.08.
CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 12.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CIRCOR International, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.
About CIRCOR International
CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.
