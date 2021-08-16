Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $576.36 Million

Brokerages expect that Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) will report $576.36 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bruker’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $569.53 million and the highest estimate coming in at $580.90 million. Bruker reported sales of $511.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bruker will report full-year sales of $2.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bruker.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.63 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 10.49%. Bruker’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cleveland Research upgraded Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Bruker from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Bruker from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.20.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.77. The stock had a trading volume of 579,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,130. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.05, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.99. Bruker has a 1 year low of $37.27 and a 1 year high of $84.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Bruker’s payout ratio is 11.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKR. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Bruker by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 399 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bruker by 138.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Bruker by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 438.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 394.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 66.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

