Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Has $573,000 Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,726 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 405,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,879,000 after acquiring an additional 73,927 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Masco by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 541,043 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,873,000 after buying an additional 212,512 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Masco by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 159,406 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,391,000 after buying an additional 36,249 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Masco in the 2nd quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in Masco in the 2nd quarter valued at $310,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Masco alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on MAS. TheStreet lowered Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Masco in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.79.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $62.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $51.53 and a twelve month high of $68.54. The company has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.11.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a return on equity of 379.98% and a net margin of 6.61%. On average, analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.13%.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $582,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,701 shares in the company, valued at $19,506,374.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Masco Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.