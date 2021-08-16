Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,830 Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,830 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. United Bank lifted its stake in Oracle by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 21,740 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lifted its stake in Oracle by 0.4% in the first quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 112,228 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,875,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 85.6% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 56,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 25,912 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.38.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $3,001,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,257,586.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 385,000 shares of company stock worth $30,231,050. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle stock opened at $90.38 on Monday. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $53.66 and a 52 week high of $91.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.75. The stock has a market cap of $252.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

