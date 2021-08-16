Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, a growth of 76.4% from the July 15th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

BZLFY stock opened at $36.84 on Monday. Bunzl has a twelve month low of $29.83 and a twelve month high of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.99.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BZLFY. Bank of America lowered shares of Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Bunzl from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 2,700.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bunzl from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,370.50.

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

