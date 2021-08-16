Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Business First Bancshares Inc. provides commercial and personal banking services to small to midsize businesses. Its services includes checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, consumer loans, commercial and non-profit checking, commercial interest checking, business sweep investment, essential business checking, business value checking accounts, business loans, cash management and merchant processing and other services. The company operates primarily in Baton Rouge, Brusly, Covington, Denham Springs, Erwinville, Gonzales, Houma, Lafayette, New Orleans, Shreveport, Port Allen, Zachary and Lake Charles, Louisiana as well as Dallas, Texas. Business First Bancshares Inc. is based in Clayton, United States. “

Separately, DA Davidson raised Business First Bancshares from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.50 to $27.50 in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

BFST opened at $24.20 on Friday. Business First Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $24.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $496.49 million, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.87.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.35. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 25.37%. The company had revenue of $55.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.17 million. Equities analysts forecast that Business First Bancshares will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 23.41%.

In other news, Director James J. Buquet III sold 7,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total transaction of $178,016.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,615.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,233,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,305,000 after buying an additional 81,216 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 940,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,584,000 after buying an additional 28,285 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 589,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,521,000 after buying an additional 64,353 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 524,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,559,000 after purchasing an additional 259,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,230,000 after purchasing an additional 18,525 shares in the last quarter. 29.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

