C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Bought by Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $3,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 188.7% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1,250.0% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHRW has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.50.

NASDAQ:CHRW traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $92.33. 21,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,079,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.49. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.67 and a twelve month high of $106.75. The stock has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.71.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

In other news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 15,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,537,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

