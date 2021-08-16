Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $924.49 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) will post $924.49 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cabot’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $826.48 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02 billion. Cabot reported sales of $659.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cabot will report full-year sales of $3.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.41 billion to $4.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cabot.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. Cabot had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 27.56%. The business had revenue of $917.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital raised shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Northcoast Research raised shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cabot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Shares of CBT stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.28. 165,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,458. Cabot has a fifty-two week low of $34.84 and a fifty-two week high of $65.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.99 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Cabot’s payout ratio is 67.31%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBT. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Cabot in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cabot in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Cabot in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Cabot in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cabot by 100.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

