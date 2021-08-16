Calamos Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its position in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 47.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 93,500 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of MGM Growth Properties worth $3,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in MGM Growth Properties by 396.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,409,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722,757 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in MGM Growth Properties by 154.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,018,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,026 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,184,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,436,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in MGM Growth Properties by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,263,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,840,000 after purchasing an additional 811,449 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on MGP shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.45.

MGP opened at $40.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 8.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.46. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 1 year low of $25.83 and a 1 year high of $41.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.80.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.37). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 24.23% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $194.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is presently 91.15%.

MGM Growth Properties Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.