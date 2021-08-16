Calamos Advisors LLC Has $3.22 Million Holdings in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW)

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) by 17.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,143 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in OneWater Marine were worth $3,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 17.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,156,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,222,000 after purchasing an additional 172,176 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in OneWater Marine by 28.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 648,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,912,000 after acquiring an additional 142,675 shares during the period. General Equity Holdings LP grew its stake in OneWater Marine by 112.2% in the first quarter. General Equity Holdings LP now owns 385,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,409,000 after acquiring an additional 203,907 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in OneWater Marine by 576.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 274,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,975,000 after acquiring an additional 233,594 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in OneWater Marine by 53.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 209,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,361,000 after acquiring an additional 73,223 shares during the period. 52.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $70,665.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,887,795.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Troiano sold 12,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $567,384.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,854 shares of company stock worth $1,982,780 in the last quarter. 24.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ONEW opened at $43.53 on Monday. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $56.78. The company has a market capitalization of $654.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 3.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.60.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.66. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $404.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.06 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on OneWater Marine from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, OneWater Marine has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.29.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

