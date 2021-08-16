Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 5,634 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,841 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,634 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $4,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TREX. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trex by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 12,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $818,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Trex by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 83,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,584,000 after purchasing an additional 10,317 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Trex by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,220,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $635,766,000 after purchasing an additional 799,475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $107.61 on Monday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.32 and a 12-month high of $111.04. The company has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 63.67 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.10.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. Trex had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 19.27%. The company had revenue of $311.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Patricia B. Robinson sold 7,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $786,111.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,995 shares in the company, valued at $6,434,362.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 7,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $758,430.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,123 shares of company stock valued at $3,353,827. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Trex from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Trex from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Trex from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Trex from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.27.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

