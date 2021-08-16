Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 42.2% from the July 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.5 days.

Shares of CLNFF stock remained flat at $$47.22 during mid-day trading on Monday. Calian Group has a fifty-two week low of $39.87 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.12.

About Calian Group

Calian Group Ltd. provides services and solutions in the areas of advanced technologies, health, learning, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for software and product development, studies, requirements analysis, project management, engineered system and turnkey solutions, and training; and manufacturing services.

