Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 42.2% from the July 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.5 days.
Shares of CLNFF stock remained flat at $$47.22 during mid-day trading on Monday. Calian Group has a fifty-two week low of $39.87 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.12.
About Calian Group
