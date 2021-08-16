Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,234 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Calyxt were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 158.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,305 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,876 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Calyxt during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 796,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after acquiring an additional 13,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLXT opened at $3.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Calyxt, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.16 and a fifty-two week high of $12.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.13. The company has a market cap of $132.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.86.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Calyxt had a negative net margin of 106.37% and a negative return on equity of 127.64%. As a group, analysts expect that Calyxt, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Calyxt from $16.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calyxt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Calyxt Company Profile

Calyxt, Inc, a technology company, focuses on delivering plant-based solutions in the United States. It engages in the development of improved digestibility alfalfa; high fiber wheat; high oleic low linolenic soybeans; winter oats; hemp; fat soybeans; and cold storable potatoes. As of March 4, 2021, the company had nine projects at Phase I stage or later in development across alfalfa, hemp, oats, soybeans, and wheat.

