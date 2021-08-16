Cambria Global Value ETF (NYSEARCA:GVAL) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in Cambria Global Value ETF (NYSEARCA:GVAL) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Cambria Global Value ETF were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Cambria Global Value ETF by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 43,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 7,137 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Cambria Global Value ETF by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares during the period. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Cambria Global Value ETF by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 526,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,654,000 after acquiring an additional 181,102 shares during the period.

Shares of GVAL opened at $23.69 on Monday. Cambria Global Value ETF has a twelve month low of $15.80 and a twelve month high of $24.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.28.

