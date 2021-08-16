Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target Raised to C$226.00

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$219.00 to C$226.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CTC.A has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$223.00 to C$216.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$242.00 to C$250.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$232.00 to C$251.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares upped their target price on Canadian Tire from C$219.00 to C$226.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Canadian Tire from C$210.00 to C$240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian Tire currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$220.33.

CTC.A opened at C$198.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.37 billion and a PE ratio of 13.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.11, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.94. Canadian Tire has a twelve month low of C$122.81 and a twelve month high of C$213.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$195.75.

In related news, Director Diana Leslie Chant acquired 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$195.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,980.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$483,927.34.

Canadian Tire Company Profile

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

