Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) Short Interest Update

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a drop of 49.8% from the July 15th total of 2,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 364,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 7.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 7,310 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 684.6% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 112,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 98,043 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 40.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 49,569 shares during the period. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Capricor Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,264,000. Institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Capricor Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CAPR opened at $4.04 on Monday. Capricor Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.13 and a 12-month high of $8.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.75.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.81% and a negative net margin of 5,621.25%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capricor Therapeutics will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Capricor Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricor Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.