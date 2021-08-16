Cartesian Growth Co.’s (OTCMKTS:GLBLU) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on August 23rd

Cartesian Growth’s (OTCMKTS:GLBLU) lock-up period will expire on Monday, August 23rd. Cartesian Growth had issued 30,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 24th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of GLBLU opened at $9.92 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.96. Cartesian Growth has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.35.

Get Cartesian Growth alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLBLU. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Cartesian Growth during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cartesian Growth during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $337,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,436,000.

Cartesian Growth Corporation, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Cartesian Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cartesian Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.