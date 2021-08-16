CBDAO (BREE) Tops 1-Day Volume of $52,088.00

CBDAO (CURRENCY:BREE) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. CBDAO has a market capitalization of $70,461.12 and approximately $52,088.00 worth of CBDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CBDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0660 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CBDAO has traded down 29.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.21 or 0.00063587 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003244 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00017149 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $442.08 or 0.00930632 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.56 or 0.00110637 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00047056 BTC.

CBDAO Profile

BREE is a coin. CBDAO’s total supply is 1,508,819 coins and its circulating supply is 1,067,840 coins. CBDAO’s official Twitter account is @CoinBreeder and its Facebook page is accessible here . CBDAO’s official website is coinbreeder.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Breeder is a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), focused on researching & developing efficient Decentralized Consensus Protocols (DCP) on the blockchain. CBDAO is governed and ruled by a community of #DeFi developers, yield farmers and fans alike with the help of a decentralized, incentivized, and cost-efficient consensus system. CBDAO serves as the ultimate sandbox for blockchain researchers, developers, and users to proof-test and experience various governance protocols as a DAO. CBDAO actively on-boards new users by providing additional yield in the form of $BREE to users who are already familiar with DCPs as they hold and farm governance assets such as $MKR, $COMP, $SNX, $BAL, $DMG, $AKRO. SBREE is swapping to BREE, please click here to access all the details. “

Buying and Selling CBDAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CBDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CBDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CBDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

